Waco's Own Launches Website to Showcase Area Events and Attractions

Waco, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Many people consider Waco to be the unsung hero of the great state of Texas. Few other places its size offer either the number or range of Waco's attractions. Waco provides locals and visitors alike all manner of outings and adventures, everything from the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum to the Dr. Pepper Museum to the Heart O'Texas Fair and Rodeo, held each year in Waco at the Extraco Events Center. Then too, Waco sports some of the finest dining in the west, not to mention some of the hottest nightlife around. There are so many Fun Things to do near Waco Texas that local area business, Waco's Own, has launched a platform to showcase the many local events, businesses and attractions so that residents as well as area visitors can discover all that the Waco, Texas area has to offer.



According to Jeremiah Bennett, company spokesman, "Here at Waco's Own the goal is to unite the thousands of area businesses with our local residents, visitors and people just traveling in and near Waco. Through our website it is our hope that people will be able to discover places to eat, nightlife, live music venues, local sports, fundraisers, sporting events and all manner of places where they can meet with friends, family, and just hang out. It's our goal to become the community hub and resource for all things social in the area. We're promoting a model that integrates events, businesses and people with social media such as Facebook and Twitter. We want to serve as a sort of online and customizable local directory that all will feel free to use and to share."



Waco's Own is the place online to find out what's happening in Waco and the surrounding area. Upcoming events are always listed, including live musical happenings held at the Waco Civic Theater, Wild West Waco, and the Bosque River Stage. Drag boat racing, up and coming restaurants, shopping at area specialty shops, bronc riding and wild west reenactments all are posted in plenty of time for residents to mark their calendars and for out of towners to plant to attend.



About Waco's Own

Waco's Own is Waco's own website to educate and inform people who live in Waco or who are planning a visit about Events near Waco Texas including nightlife, shopping, dining, churches, parks, hotels, area happenings and more.