Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Wafer Cleaning is a process of removing chemical and particle impurities from the surface of the semiconductor without altering the surface quality. The performance and reliability of the devices are affected due to the presence of particulate impurities and contaminants on the surface of the wafers. Therefore, Cleaning is essential to remove these residues and helps in enhancing the performance of the semiconductors used in various industries. The wafer cleaning process involves the maintenance of wafer surfaces without getting affected by corrosion or roughness.



The Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2020 to USD 12.1 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period



A wide range of semiconductor applications uses wafer cleaning equipment such as MEMS, CIS, memory, RF devices, LED, interposers, logic, and others. APAC dominates the wafer cleaning equipment market, owing to low-cost labor in China, innovations and advancements in FABS in Taiwan, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing capabilities in Japan are some of the cutting-edge advantages for Asian semiconductor industries.



Market Segmentation-



The Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-



Screen, Tokyo Electron, Lam Research, Applied Materials, Semes, Modutek, Shibaura Mechatronics, PVA Tepla, Entegris, Veeco Instruments



Segmentation by Type:



125MM

200MM

300MM



Segmentation by Application:



MEMS

CIS

Memory

RF Device

LED

Interposer

Logic



News and Updates:



Tokyo Electron:



Mar 13, 2019 TEL Announces the Launch of CELLESTA™ Pro SPM, a Single Wafer Cleaning System



Jun 5, 2014 Single Wafer Cleaning System, CELLESTA™ -i MD Wins the Grand Prize at Semiconductor of the Year 2014



Jul 10, 2018 TEL announces the relaunch of MERCURY™ MP, a Batch Spray Cleaning System



Lam Research:



APRIL 19, 2010 Lam Research Corporation Ships 3,000th Single-Wafer Spin Clean Process Module



December 3, 2019 Lam Research Offers New Capabilities In Its Edge Yield Product Portfolio



December 11, 2007 Lam Research snaps up wafer-cleaning company Fremont semiconductor maker paying $568 million for Swiss firm



Veeco Instruments:



December 19, 2016 Veeco Sells Systems for New LED Production Facility in Malaysia



12/22/2015 Veeco Wins Multiple Advanced Packaging System Orders From A Leading Asian Foundry



Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market and how they will progress in the coming years.



The Wafer Cleaning Equipment market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of key vendors and other prominent vendors. Key vendors are increasingly focusing on creating awareness about the Wafer Cleaning Equipment courses and their benefits. Global vendors are trying to stabilize themselves in the market, whereas, regional vendors are focusing on product offerings to establish themselves in the market. Vendors are providing a diversified range of product lines intensifying the competitive scenario.



Major Highlights of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market report:



-Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Overview



-Market Competition by Manufacturers



-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



-Market Effect Factors Analysis



-Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Forecast (2020-2025)



Table of Contents



Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.



Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.



Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.



Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Wafer Cleaning Equipment players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.



Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Wafer Cleaning Equipment business.



Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Wafer Cleaning Equipment business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.



