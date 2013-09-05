Wagner Trading Signals Offers Visitors Complementary Day Trading Recommendations

Kreuzau, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- BCW Investment Trading GmbH is led by Uwe Wagner, a recognized former Deutsche Bank stock market expert, who produces fundamental and mathematical market analysis reports for major German banks. He is also developing trade recommendations for clients of Wagner Trading Signals.



“Tens of thousands of people in the world are now practising Day Trading operations, which have great earning capacity and attract more and more new participants. I kindly invite both existing and new clients to try our Wagner Trading Signals trade recommendations and learn at first hand that we are here to make sure that you get the best possible results!” - encouraged Uwe Wagner.



To apply for Wagner Trading Signals, it is required to register on a website Wagnertradingsignals.com, choose one of the trade recommendation packs and make a payment. Wagner Trading Signals recommendations will be sent to clients via email at 07.30 CET in the morning and several times during the day. To convince the clients that Wagner Trading Signals recommendations are highly relevant, it is now possible to register on Wagnertradingsignals.com and within the next 3 working days receive a full range of trade recommendations from Wagner Trading Signals absolutely free of charge.



About BCW Investment Trading GmbH

BCW Investment Trading GmbH is an investment, consulting and trading company, engaged into practical analysis of the market, real price development and future profitability assessment of trade agreements. Starting from May, it is now possible to purchase BCW Investment Trading GmbH securities on Germany's securities market issued by LandesBank Berlin, the largest state-owned bank in Germany.



A full range of trade recommendations from Wagner Trading Signals is the newest financial service offered by BCW Investment Trading GmbH. For more information visit http://wagnertradingsignals.com/