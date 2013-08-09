Wagologie Announces New Dog Collar Designs

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Wagologie, a website dedicated to selling designer dog collars, martingale dog collars, leashes and dog accessories is now serving the public. Wagologie features a number of different designs for dog collars, leashes and products at affordable prices. This online dog boutique is dedicated towards providing high quality products at low, affordable prices.



The dog collars offered by Wagologie are crafted from high quality materials such as nylon fabrics. These dog collars come in a variety of styles and colors, plus they can fit most dogs comfortably. The collars themselves are hand made and many are created when the order is made. Martingale dog collars are also specialty collars that feature many different designs. Each collar comes with a sturdy attach ring for easy attachment for leashes.



The leashes created by Wagologie are also crafted from high quality leather and nylon fabrics. Each leash is also hand made and many are created when the order is placed. The leashes come with a high quality quick-release clasp that makes attaching and detaching from the collar ring quick and simple. Also, Wagologie has a number of accessories designed for the dog collars. Many of these accessories are fabrics crafted into flower designs to add that special touch for the collar. As with the collars and leashes, the accessories are created from high quality materials as well.



For more information about the dog collars, leashes and accessories offered by the Wagologie dog boutique , visit their website, Wagologie.com.



Lauren Schmitt

Wagologie

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

wagologie@gmail.com

http://www.etsy.com/shop/Wagologie