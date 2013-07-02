Wagologie Offers a New Discount on Designer Dog Collars

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A new 10% discount is being offered for all Wagologie products. From designer dog collars , leashes, and accessories designed specifically for dogs of all sizes, customers can now purchase Wagologie products at 10% off their retail price by using GOOGLE10 during checkout.



Wagologie specializes in designer and martingale dog collars which come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors. The emphasis is on designer and high quality dog collars that are specially made for canines of all sizes. Wagologie is one of the fastest growing online dog boutique stores in the world. Based in California, Wagologie features collars, leashes and accessories that are all handmade in the state.



For customers ordering Wagologie products, the wait time is 2 weeks to allow the collars, leashes and accessories to be created and shipped. Featuring designer products for dogs of all sizes, each of the collar designs uses high quality materials from leather to fabrics. The collars come with an easy-to-fit adjustment and convenient snap-on ring for the leash.



In addition to designer and martingale collars, Wagologie also sell a variety of leashes. Each of the leashes is crafted from high quality products such as fabrics like nylon or leather. The leashes come with an easy snap-on clasp that fits perfectly well with any of the collars sold in the store.



Plus, there are a number of accessories available as well, including dog flowers that can be added to the collars for that special look. For more information about Wagologie visit their Etsy store.



