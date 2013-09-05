Wagologie Starts the Fall Season with New Designer Dog Collars

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Wagologie is a relatively new online dog store that caters to dog lovers everywhere by offering top quality dog collars, leashes and accessories. Wagologie is an online dog boutique that specializes in customized, high quality designer dog collars, leashes and accessories. Located in the US, Wagologie features a number of different designs that are crafted when the order is placed.



Wagologie’s premium dog collars are made from high quality fabrics that are designed to be durable, yet comfortable for the dog. Martingale and customized dog collars features high quality, durable fabrics with different patterns and colors. Fabric collars are comfortable and long lasting. Every dog collar from Wagologie comes with a connecting ring that fits all of the leashes sold by this company.



The dog leashes are crafted from high quality fabrics and are designed to match the dog collars from Wagologie dog boutique . The leashes are built to last and come with a quick-release clasp that allows for easy connection to the metal ring on the dog collars. The accessories from Wagologie are designed to augment the dog collars in the product line as well. Many of the accessories highlight the dog collars, such as flowers made from high quality, colorful fabrics that help highlight the dog, collar and leash as well.



All orders are handled online and Wagologie.com provides first class customer service. Plus, each of the collars are crafted after the order is made for the utmost in quality. For more information about the dog boutique, Wagologie, simply visit their Etsy website.



Lauren Schmitt

Wagologie

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

wagologie@gmail.com

http://www.etsy.com/shop/Wagologie