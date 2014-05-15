Wakaya Perfection Announces Its New Range of Organic Ginger Products

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Wakaya Perfection is now offering organic ginger at a reasonable price to ensure a healthy lifestyle. Ginger is an age-old medicinal herb used since ancient times. Putting its many benefits to use, Wakaya Perfection offers handcrafted medicinal and cosmetic organic ginger products to enhance wellness and beauty.



Citing ginger's health benefits, a company spokesperson says, “Ginger has been shown to be an effective remedy for nausea associated with motion sickness. A study published in the medical journal The Lancet found that 36 men and women who were highly susceptible to motion sickness reported that taking ginger reduced or delayed motion sickness when they were spun in a tilting chair. A Danish study of 80 naval cadets prone to seasickness found that those given 1 gram of ginger powder suffered less in a four-hour period than those given a placebo.”



Wakaya Perfection cultivates its ginger organically on the pristine island of Wakaya, strictly abstaining from the use of chemicals. After being hand-cultivated from the volcanic earth, the ginger is ground into organic ginger powder for use in products that have high medicinal value.



Wakaya Perfection also offers Organic Ginger Capsules for those who find it hard to drink ginger powder. These capsules are convenient for traveling. Ginger capsules can treat many conditions like motion sickness, nausea, asthma, inflammation, arthritic pain and more.



About Wakaya Perfection

Wakaya Perfection was founded by David H. Gilmour, founder of FIJI Water and a lifetime health and wellness advocate. The naturally harvested, uniquely organic ginger, indigenous to the island of Wakaya, is hand-cultivated in virgin volcanic soil with elevated nutrient levels for its rejuvenating properties that naturally enhance the quality of life. You can find Wakaya Perfection ginger products at luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments, and high-end sports and fitness clubs worldwide. Begin your path to eat, drink and thrive your way to a more balanced life by visiting http://wakayaperfection.com.



Contact Information:

Wakaya Perfection

480 Hibiscus St., Suite 642

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Contact- 1-877-925-2921

(1-877-WAKAYA1)