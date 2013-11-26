Wakaya Perfection Discusses Ginger Health Benefits

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Traditional herbalists from China and India have recommended ginger to ailing people for its innumerable health benefits for ages. To this date, the use of this natural spice is very popular, be it as a flavour enhancer for beverages and food, or as an ingredient in natural medicines.



But because of the increasing demand for ginger throughout the world, it has also been cultivated by unnatural means, which compromises the natural benefits that an organically cultivated ginger could offer. Wakaya Perfection, on the other hand, has always strived to offer its customers ginger that is organic and hand-cultivated. That is reflected in its range of organic ginger products — from eatables to cosmetics.



On its website, wakayaperfection.com, the company describes the numerous health benefits of ginger, including easing nausea and motion sickness; aiding digestion; relieving cold and flu symptoms; relieving allergy symptoms; soothing sore muscles; promoting hair growth; easing morning sickness; reducing headaches and migraines; soothing menstrual cramps; and calming an upset stomach. For a complete list of ginger’s many health benefits, check out wakayaperfection.com/pages/benefits-research.



About Wakaya Perfection

Wakaya Perfection was founded by David H. Gilmour, founder of FIJI Water, and a lifetime health and wellness advocate. The naturally harvested, uniquely organic ginger, indigenous to the island of Wakaya, is hand-cultivated in virgin volcanic soil solely for its purity and multifaceted rejuvenating properties that naturally enhance the quality of lives. Wakaya Perfection products are distributed through luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments and high-end sports and fitness clubs. Begin your path to eat, drink and thrive your way to a more balanced life by visiting wakayaperfection.com.