Wakaya Perfection Ensures Wellness Through Its 100% Organic Kosher Ginger for Motion Sickness

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Wakaya Perfection enjoys global recognition as one of the most trusted growers and purveyors of 100% organic, kosher pink Fijian ginger and is now ensuring wellness through its organic ginger for motion sickness. Ginger is a miracle herb offering relief and comfort for many commonly prevalent physical problems, one of them being motion sickness. This has been established by Danish research on naval cadets who exhibited signs of motion sickness less frequently after consuming ginger powder.



The herb is also valued for its natural anti-ageing properties. Ginger’s other health benefits are numerous; its consumption is known to help in digestion and allergies while reducing headaches, relieving cough and cold, soothing sore muscles and other similar ailments. However, in order to receive the unadulterated benefits of ginger, it is very important to ensure that it has been organically cultivated. At Wakaya Perfection, ginger is cultivated without using any chemical fertilizers and pesticides – an in fact none have ever been used on the soil of Wakaya Island! The Founder of the Company often remarks that, “Normally ginger is steeped with pesticides; at Wakaya we do not believe in this technique. Our product is the purest and most potent ginger available because we hand-cultivate it and only use natural irrigation methods.”



Wakaya Perfection employs safe and advanced machines to grind the ginger to a highly fine and nutrient rich golden powder. The powder is then sealed efficiently by using a proprietary suction pressure technique that destroys airborne particles and retains the purity of the organic pink ginger. As a reputable name in beauty and wellness industry, Wakaya Perfection presents 100% certified organic, kosher ginger.



About Wakaya Perfection

Wakaya Perfection was founded by David H. Gilmour, founder of FIJI Water - a lifetime health and wellness advocate. The naturally harvested uniquely organic ginger, indigenous to the island of Wakaya, is hand-cultivated in virgin volcanic soil solely for its purity and multifaceted rejuvenating properties that naturally enhance the quality of lives. Wakaya Perfection products are distributed through luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments and high-end sports and fitness Clubs.



For more information, please visit http://wakayaperfection.com/



Contact Details



480 Hibiscus St #642 , West Palm Beach, FL 33401

+1 877-925-2921



Wholesale Inquiries and Orders contact:

wholesale@wakayaperfection.com

310.628.5232



Customer Service inquiries contact:

customerservice@wakayaperfection.com

1-877-925-2921 (1-877-WAKAYA1)