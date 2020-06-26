Wake Up Gently with the Hästens Eala

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The Hästens Eala keeps the temperature regulated throughout the night thanks to all-natural horsetail fur, wool, cotton, and flax, all of which are packed and arranged by hand, just like the entire bed. The materials are then assembled into a more than twenty square meter blue-check cotton cloth, spun utilizing a masterful technique Hästens artisans continue to fine-tune even decades later.



For more information on the Hästens Eala, please visit https://www.brickellmattress.com/hastens-eala.html.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to redefining the bed or mattress shopping experience by welcoming clients in a relaxed environment where the focus is ease and assurance. Each specialist has a minimum of five years experience in the industry and is highly trained in providing customers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses by some of the world's most acclaimed top mattresses brands including English luxury bed maker Vispring, Swedish manufacturer Hästens, and Carpe Diem Beds of Sweden. For additional information please call 305-326-4000, check out the website at www.brickellmattress.com or visit Brickell Mattress at 1030 SW 8th Street in the heart of Miami.