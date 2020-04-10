Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Innovations, Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2025 – Lumie, Beurer, Medisana, Midea

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Wake-Up Light Alarm Clocks sit on your bedside table like an alarm clock, but instead of rousing you with sound, they rely on light to ease you awake gradually over about 30 minutes.



The world leading players in the Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock market are Philips, Lumie, Beurer, Medisana, Midea, Sleepace, iHome, Verilux, Coulax and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 76% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.



In 2018, the global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market size was 87 million US$ and is forecast to 209.6 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock.



Segment by Key players:

- Lumie

- Beurer

- Medisana

- Midea

- Sleepace

- iHome

- Verilux

- Coulax



Segment by Type:

- Bluetooth

- Non-Bluetooth



Segment by Application:

- Home Use

- Travel Use

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Forecast

4.5.1. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



