"Wake Up the Word: How to Hold on and Rise Higher when All Hell Breaks Loose" by Dr. Tashion Macon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The first book in the Christian Inspirational series, "Wake Up The Word" is based on the New Testament passage Matthew 8:24-26 (NIV)



In the new book series, Macon encourages Christians to invoke "Wake Up The Word" as a strategy for successful living. Tashion Macon, PhD, MBA is a spiritual psychologist, author, and expository bible teacher, who believes blessings are definitely part of the daily fabric of life.



“How to Hold On And Rise Higher When All Hell Breaks Loose” is the first book in the series and provides unwavering techniques for readers to follow for seven days. The goal is to utilize the message as a compass to direct their consciousness, to transform their thought life, their language/talk and thereby their lives.



Tashion Macon, PhD, MBA is not only an author, but also a success strategist and expository bible teacher who is known for simplifying spiritual principles for her audience. The purpose of the writing and format of the book is so by the end, the reader will be able to demonstrate and deploy the WUTW spiritual strategy to any area of their lives. The goal is to utilize a declaration strategy and technique to create positive changes so that it becomes a lifelong approach to living.



The focus of the series is centered around the parable found in Matthew 8:24-26 (NIV), where the disciples are in a storm and Christ is asleep on the boat and how when Christ (the Word) was awakened, He spoke to the storm and the strong winds and waves calmed down. This same power is available to all of us.



In “Wake Up The Word: How to Hold On And Rise Higher When All Hell Breaks Loose” Tashion Macon strives to make a traditionally daunting topic relatable and applicable, by imparting that there really is a spiritual solution for struggles, scenarios, and storms of life. The power of God and His Word is in you. This series is designed to assist in activating it.



Forthcoming in the series is WUTW: How to Go From Financial Fear to Financial Freedom and WUTW: How to Transform Your Fear Into Day-By-Day Faith



The book is available via the Amazon/Kindle store and as a special promotion, readers can download the book for FREE on March 13 - 14, 2013 or review a sample chapter via Amazon/Kindle's "Look Inside" program.



