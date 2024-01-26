Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2024 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) shares over potential securities laws violations by Waldencast plc in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Waldencast plc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



White Plains, NY based Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. On July 5, 2023, after the market closed, Waldencast plc filed a current report with the SEC in which it disclosed, among other things that certain financial statements of Obagi, a company that it had acquired, could no longer be relied upon because Waldencast plc expected to restate those financial statements.



Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) declined from $10.06 per share on June 23, 2023, to $5.00 per share on August 15, 2023.



