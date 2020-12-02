"Walk by Faith Not by Sight" Presented by Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode "Walk By Faith not By Sight" on the JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Sara Claudia Tillman. Together, they discuss Sara's challenges as a Blind Person who lost her sight 5 years ago and how she found her way to JOY. This episode played live on December 1st and can be heard on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/127207/walk-by-faith-not-by-sight.



Sara Claudia Tillman is a writer and public speaker who's passionate about encouraging women to "Walk by Faith, Not by Sight." In 2015, Sara lost her sight along with partial hearing. She then decided to embark on a journey that would test her strength as well as her faith in the Lord. Today she discusses her challenges and how she found her JOY as well as how God continually turns her trials into greater triumphs. Her goal is that, through her testimony of a life that was lived to its fullest, people will be encouraged to face their own trials of this world by trusting in the Lord.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, the Ambassador of JOY, is transforming the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, The JOY of LIFE, How to Slay STRESS and Be Happy, reveals 11 strategies for living in JOY, daily no matter the circumstances. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two multi-million dollar exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed over TWO Million KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over TWO million download. In the process of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,723 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

CONTACT: Barry Shore – barry@barryshore.com