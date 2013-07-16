Walk-in Clinic AfterOurs Urgent Care Opens Location in New Jersey

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- AfterOurs Urgent Care, a Colorado-based clinic that provides inexpensive emergency healthcare to patients in need of a physician’s services, recently announced its decision to open a new branch in July. The new clinic, which will be located at 2999 Princeton Pike Suite 1, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was founded through a partnership with Princeton Health Care System.



Currently, AfterOurs Urgent Care’s goal is to provide reasonably priced access to residents of the Lawrenceville community after regular business hours on nights and weekends. The Urgent Care New Jersey facility’s board certified physicians are licensed to treat adult, pediatric, and geriatric acute injuries and illnesses in less than half the time it takes to be treated in an emergency room or hospital setting. AfterOurs Urgent Care provides on-site services such as lab work, EKG, x-rays, allergy treatments, B12 injections, flu shots, and IV fluid hydration to all visitors.



The clinic plans to offer support to Lawrenceville’s primary care providers (PCPs) by ensuring that all patient records are directed back to their assigned primary care providers. Patients without primary care providers will also be referred to locations that accept new patients. AfterOurs Urgent Care already refers dozen of patients without PCP quotes each month to primary care providers.



AfterOurs Urgent Care’s Lawrence branch will also participate in a Health Information Exchange. The exchange, which is expected to help the clinic avoid unnecessary services, is considered an important step toward ensuring that providers always have the necessary information to treat and evaluate patients in all emergency situations.



Individuals interested in learning more about AfterOurs Urgent Care’s Lawrence location and its services can contact the healthcare facility for more information.



About AfterOurs Urgent Care:

AfterOurs Urgent Care is dedicated to providing individuals, families, and the communities that its serves with high quality, affordable, and efficient acute urgent care when a primary care physician or family doctor is unavailable. The facility’s board certified family physicians treat adult and pediatric non-life and limb threatening injuries and illnesses while offering an excellent alternative to costly and time consuming emergency room and hospital visits. AfterOurs Urgent Care’s staff treats all patients with respect and compassion and works to ensure that visitors receive the best continuity of care possible. For more information, please visit http://www.afteroursinc.com



AfterOurs Urgent Care

2999 Princeton Pike, Suite 1

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648