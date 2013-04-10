Walking Among Them: New Paranormal YA Series Offers Fresh Take on Working of the Universe

Union City, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Young adult readers are constantly enjoying an influx of new material. However, a recently-launched paranormal/supernatural series by Misty Watts promises to top them all, offering a compelling new take on the workings of the Universe.



While ‘Walking Among Them’ only has one volume currently on the market, ‘Reap’ is the perfect start to what promises to be a bestselling and memorable series.



Synopsis:



A quaint little river town in Kentucky seemed a little boring to Sophie.



When her father got transferred, she was less than excited to be pulled from a school and home she loved, to start all over... again. It turns out, however, that this small town is anything but boring.



Sophie finds herself in the midst of a supernatural stomping ground that would rival her wildest dreams. Will she uncover life's mysteries and search for the path she was meant to take?



As the author explains, her sole aim was to breathe fresh new blood into a popular literary genre.



“The Walking Among Them series is a fresh look at popular young adult paranormal and fantasy books. With a new look at the way the universe works in regards to immortal beings, time, reincarnation, signs of the zodiac, loss and friendship, this series aims to bring an exciting new twist to a genre that young readers around the world are falling in love with,” says Watts.



Continuing, “You enter a world where almost everything is real and the dynamics of the world around you is far more intricate than you ever dreamed possible.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This story is so different from everything I have read lately! I had no idea what to expect, but once I started reading, I couldn't put it down. It's a love story that transcends time. Fantastic characters! I hope there's a sequel in the works!” says Leah A McCrosky, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Micah Gardner was equally as impressed, saying, “I liked this book. It was creative and different from other paranormals I have read. I felt drawn into the story and didn't want to stop reading once I started. I also plan to read the sequel to find out how the author plans to spin this one's surprise ending.”



With more books in the works, Watts promises many upcoming adventures.



“We’re only just getting started. The paranormal world could throw up any manner of surprises, so stay tuned!” she adds.



With the first volume’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Reap’ is available now: http://amzn.to/10PvKYg



About the Author: Misty Watts

Misty Watts is an independent author and avid reader. She has a degree in Communications from the University of Tennessee at Martin. Watts lives in Union City, TN., with her husband and three daughters.