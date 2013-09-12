Walking Offers Beginners an Effective, Safe, and Still Productive Workout

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Many who begin a fitness regimen often feel they must jump right into running a mile or more each day. For those who think this sounds atrocious, there are studies that show walking offers the same, if not more, benefits.



"People are always looking for an excuse not to exercise, but now they have a straightforward choice to run or to walk and invest in their future health," study author Dr. Paul T. Williams, a principal author and staff scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Life Science Division in Berkeley, Calif., said. Results of the study, which included 50,000 Americans, found walking reduced the risk of being diagnosed with hypertension or hypercholesterolemia by approximately 7 percent. Study author also noted that walking may be a more sustainable activity for some until they build up the endurance to start running.



Overall, the study proved that any exercise is an investment in your future health and wellness; the more walks you take, the better your health will be. For those who have trouble finding time to exercise, experts suggest scheduling it into your day. If you have a pet, add a walk in with them, or offer to walk the pet of a friend or co-worker. Chance a short daily drive into a short daily walk, maybe with a friend if you’d enjoy the social time. Eventually, what starts off as a scheduled activity will turn into a daily habit.



When starting a walking routine, make sure to have the proper footwear for your journeys. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection of footwear and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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