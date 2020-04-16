Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Walking Stick Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Walking Stick effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Key Players in This Report Include:

GASTROCK (Germany), Black Diamond Equipment (United States), LEKI Lenhart GmbH (United States), Brazos Walking Sticks (United States), Cane Masters (United States), James Smith & Sons (United Kingdom), Classic Canes (United Kingdom), Charles Buyers & Co Ltd (United Kingdom), N R S Healthcare (United States), Phoenix Walking Stick (United Kingdom)



Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry. The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same. Taking into account rapidly changing economic conditions, Analyst of AMA has estimated best and worst-case scenarios for global growth till 2025.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market.



Brief Overview on Walking Stick:

A walking stick is a device used to facilitate walking, for fashion, or for defensive. It may come in different sizes and shapes which can be widely used in various applications. The global walking stick is anticipated to grow owing to the rising aging population, increasing incidences of debilitating neurological diseases & injuries. and technological advancements & product leasing that have led to the increase in usage of walking assist devices.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Walking Sticks Among Visually Impaired People

- Rise in Number of Population with Chronic Diseases



Market Trends:

- Introduction of Folding Walking Sticks and Trekking Poles



Market Restraints:

- Growing Popularity of Crutches as an Alternative to Walking Sticks



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Walking Stick Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Everyday Derby Canes, Folding Canes, Umbrellas, Trekking Poles, Orthopaedic Sticks, Others), Application (Patient User, Aged Use, Decorative Use), Shape (Functional Grip Canes, C Canes, Quad Canes), Material (Metal Walking Canes, Wooden Walking Canes, Plastic Walking Canes)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Walking Stick Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Walking Stick Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Walking Stick market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Walking Stick Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Walking Stick

Chapter 4: Presenting the Walking Stick Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Walking Stick market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Walking Stick market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Walking Stick market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Walking Stick market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



