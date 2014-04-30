Walking Tours Manhattan Offering Attractive Walking Tours in New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Walking Tours Manhattan, the most renowned and reputed walking tour organizing company in New York City offers best on foot food tours at the most affordable prices. Since its establishment in the year 2007, the company is offering best touring sessions to foreigners who visit the city for long or short intervals. The on-foot food tours organized by Walking Tours Manhattan includes visit to some big areas of New York including Greenwich Village, SoHo, Flatiron District and Lower East Side. Owned and operated by a highly knowledgeable New Yorker Bruce Scher, the company has earned a great reputation for offering attractive and inexpensive tours to potential visitors of New York. Bruce is also the tour guide with huge experience in arranging walking tours for big groups or individuals.



Speaking about walking food tours to various cities of New York, Bruce Scher commented, “A walking tour is often acknowledged as full, half or partial day trip for tourists across the city. In a walking tour, a tour guide leads foreign people to popular historical, artistic or cultural destinations. I take extreme privilege in offering attractive on-foot food tours to my customers at highly reasonable prices. One of the best walking tours that I organize for various tourists is the tour to SoHo or little Italy of Manhattan. In this walking food tour, I take people to three different neighborhoods of SoHo where they can chomp on delicious food in various shops and restaurants. The place offers exotic Italian and Chinese recipes such as thin-crust pizza, salami, chowmein, noodles, etc. I am offering this tour for a price of USD 62, and people who wish to book it can visit my website.”



Walking Tours Manhattan organize finest two-hour walking tours for tourists, which include visiting different cities, sightseeing and eating appetizing local food. The Greenwich Village Food Tour allows foreign visitors to have full-fledged lunch from any one of the four popular restaurants in the area. The total cost of this tour is USD 42, and the company does not charge extra for the lunch. It also includes visit to New York University, Washington Square Park and famous cafes in Bleecker Street.



Speaking further, Bruce Scher commented, “We can help vegetarians by arranging special vegetable food for them but they need to notify us about their diet preference in advance. The team of individuals working with my company strives to take complete care of all customer queries, which helps tourists in booking their preferred tour with ease and under budget.”



If you are looking forward to book walking tours in New York City, you can contact Walking Tours Manhattan.



About Walking Tours Manhattan

Walking Tours Manhattan is one of the most renowned walking tour organizers that offer exclusive sightseeing and on-foot food tours at highly reasonable prices. The company allows potential visitors to book a walking tour with ease and confidence. If you are looking for the best walking tours in Manhattan, you can contact Walking Tours Manhattan.



Contact Details

Long Island City, NY

Phone: 917-842-4319

Email: sales@walkingtoursmanhattan.com

Website: http://walkingtoursmanhattan.com