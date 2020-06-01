Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- AMA published a new study on the Global Wall Bed Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimationand growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable).The studyprecisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario.To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.



Companies that are profiled: Wilding Wallbeds (United States), Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc (Canada), SICO Incorporated (UAE), Homes Casa S.p.a. Group (Italy), FlyingBeds International (United States), The London Wallbed Company (United Kingdom), The Bedder Way Co. (United States), Twin Cities Closet Company (United States), B.O.F.F. Wall Beds (Canada) and Spaceman (Singapore)



The wall bed is know for its ability to get fold up against wall and providing extra space in the area when not in use. It is the kind of functional furniture that can be transformed any room instantly giving sophisticated appearance. The bed can be lowered from its vertical position when required and can be lifted into the vertical position creating enough space in the area.



Market Trend

- The Emerging Use of Wall Bed for Providing the Designed and Sophisticated Appearance to the House of the Space



Market Drivers

- Need for Increased Space in the Small Size House

- Demand for Comfortable and Convenient to Use Beds



Opportunities

- Rising Disposable Income of People in Developed and Developing Countries



Restraints

- Risk of Safety Associated with Wall Bed

- Expensive Availability of Wall Bed



Challenges

- Large Number of Players in the Market with Lower Prices



The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for Global Wall Bed market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.



Analyst at AMA have minutely considered analysis of operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments ofkey and emergingplayers and how they are affected by COVID-19 and economic slowdown worldwide. To analyse future dynamics a special chapter is added on POST COVID Impact analysis.



The Global Wall Bedis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Single Wall Bed, Double Wall Bed), Application (Residential, Studio Apartments, Lounge, Others), Distribution Channel (Furniture Showroom, Malls, Online Store), Product (Adult Wall Bed, Kids Wall Bed), Features (Box, Drawer), Material (Engineered Wood, Solid Wood)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



