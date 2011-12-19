Wall Packs Company Launches New Security Lighting Product Website

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- Wall Packs Company recently announced the launch of their new comprehensive wall pack, flood and security light product Website. The new Website emphasizes both their comprehensive line of outdoor lighting and their skilled specialists who help businesses and homeowners make the best outdoor lighting choices for safety and security.



Flood lights and compact outdoor wall light fixtures known as wall packs can be found on every structure and every area where a commercial light fixture is required for security and safety. In fact, outdoor lighting is so ubiquitous that most people don’t realize how many factors must be considered when choosing them. “Our new Website reflects the many choices as well as customer information and education about outdoor security lighting,” said a Wall Packs Company specialist. “We reinforce that with an experienced team of specialists that are ready to help customers make the best choice.”



The Wall Packs Company is known worldwide for its selection, pricing and customer service with a team possessing more than 20 years experience in all forms of outdoor security and safety lighting. In addition to wall pack and floodlight products, they also sell a wide variety of area, garage and canopy, roadway, bollard and vapor proof lighting as well as a full line of high and low bay lights with many types including motion sensors.



While safety and security are paramount, wall packs should blend in or compliment the architecture as well as adhere to local municipal lighting codes. The security lighting company’s line of wall packs come in a variety of sizes, wattages and shapes for every environment. Each features a durable corrosion and vandal-resistant die-cast aluminum body with bronze finishes. The company’s wide variety of floodlight types range from those ideal for sign illumination, parks, sports fields as well as home backyards, entrances and other areas.



Depending on type, fixtures can come with high-pressure sodium, compact fluorescent, metal halide, or pulse start metal halide lamps. Each features refractors and lenses designed for maximum light distribution. All products are UL Listed for wet location and come with a five-year warranty.



The new Website features secure online shopping and live support from company lighting specialists. “We can provide same-day shipping to addresses around the world and we’re always available to consult on the best options,” said the Wall Packs Company specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.wallpacks.net



About Wall Packs Co.

Wall Packs Co. is a worldwide seller of outdoor security lighting for all environments. Their huge selection is backed by a seasoned team of lighting specialists to assist in all choices. All products are UL listed and carry five year warranties. The company features worldwide same-day shipping and a money-back guarantee.