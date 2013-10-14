Wall Street Journal Reporting Government Shutdown Stopping Much Needed Business Loans

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- U.S. Small Business Administration is reporting that the government shutdown is throwing a wrench into the ability for some small businesses to get government back loans. It is being reported that lending institutions are still submitting loan applications to the government despite the shutdown; the problem is they will have to wait for their approvals.



Other borrowers are facing problems because they need certain government documents to get their paperwork processed properly.



Government loans are very popular because the interest rates for these loans are lower than the interest rate charged by a traditional bank. A business receives a lower interest on their loan and the reduced interest rate can be as low as 2-3% per loan.



If you need a loan today and can't wait for the government to re open, do not fret as you have alternatives. Short-term loans for businesses that need cash now are readily available.



The fact is an established short-term lender has taking matters into their own hands. They have developed a series of websites nationwide to make these short-term loans easily to find in your local area.



BadCreditBusinessLoansNYC.com is the first in a series of websites has officially launched and will target the local business market for working capital loan. These loans can be obtained today and the government shutdown will not affect the loan approval process in any way.



These are short-term loans with fast approvals. They are approved with in 24 hrs. and they do not rely on your credit history. They have a 90% approval rate. The money is funded super fast; you can expect checks hit your bank account within 48 hrs of a loan closing.



BadCreditBusinessLoansNYC.com is one of the nation's well-known sources for business financing. They are a niche company with many years of experience in the business finance industry.



This site was launched to help local New York City businesses get the capital they need quickly. Visit our website (http://www.BadCreditBusinessLoansNYC.com) to find out how our short-term business loans can help with your business financing.