Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Winner Lift’n Buddy Exhibits at Ergo Expo 2012

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- The 18th Annual National Ergonomics Conference and Exposition (ErgoExpo), the largest ergonomics event in the nation, will be held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, December 4 – 7, 2012. Ergologistics, maker of Lift’n Buddy will be participating in Ergo Expo located at booth #614. Lift’n Buddy was just awarded the Wall Street Journal



Alcoa, BP, ConAgra Foods, DuPont, FDIC, GM, Intel, Kaiser Permanente, Liberty Mutual, Michelin, Oracle, Pacific Gas & Electric, St. Jude Medical Center, UAW, Washington State Dept. of Health, and many more have already registered to attend. The list of attendees is just as impressive as the speaker line up which includes ergonomics and safety leaders from Boeing, Cisco, ExxonMobil, FBI, Hasbro, HP, Honeywell, JetBlue, Liberty Mutual, Mayo Clinic, Motorola, Travelers and others who will present proven strategies for enhancing workplace safety, reducing injuries and related costs, and boosting profitability.



Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



Aaron Lamb founder of Ergologistics emphasized, “Lift'n Buddy is line of ergonomic lift assists that are designed to take the heavy out of heavy lifting, save workers backs, and improve a company's bottom line by lowering insurance payouts and compensation claims.”



