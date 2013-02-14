Wall Street Journal Writer Reviews Travel Pillows

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Nancy Keates says it all in her February 2, 2013 The Wall Street Journal article when she wrote "There are times when people will do anything to get sleep on a plane...". Having a good pillow can make a long flight much more comfortable. After evaluating 12 travel pillows. Keates took eight different pillows on four long-haul flights to try them out. Five pillows passed muster, one of them being the Comfy Commuter travel pillow (travel pillow review). This is what she wrote:



"The Comfy Commuter lived up to the promise of its cutesy name: It is extremely comfy. This pillow is similar to a standard U-shaped neck pillow but is much more cushioned and has wider sides, which makes leaning your head against it very comfortable. The pillow engendered feelings of affection—the kind I had for my favorite stuffed animal as a kid. Velcro straps allow it to wrap around the neck fully, so it supports the chin and doesn't slip around. When stuffed into the carrying bag, which is sewn directly onto the back of the pillow, the Comfy Commuter creates a mini sleeping-bag-shaped ball that isn't tiny but still fits in a carry-on. When I had a window seat, I bunched it up and used it like a regular pillow to lean against the side of the plane. $40, ComfyCommuter.com "



Comfy Commuter is a small business owned and operated by a mother-daughter team. All travel products are made in the USA. Product and company information is available at http://www.ComfyCommuter.com



