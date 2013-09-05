Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- With a goal of $5,000 the makers of the Wallet Self Defense Comb have recently launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo in hopes of bringing their product to market. A handy steel tool that can be carried everyday due to its ability to fit in one’s wallet the item is strong enough to break bricks when used with a forceable hit. Shaped like a comb its steel teeth are decisive enough for use as a wood saw and are spaced far enough apart they can be used as a rope tightener as well. The enterprising little item doesn’t stop there, it can also keep cables in order such as earphones for handheld devices.



Measuring 100 millimeters by 50 millimeters the tool is roughly a 4 by 2 inch item small enough for ease of use. “Our thought process behind the Wallet Self Defense Comb is that a consumer won’t have to remove it from their wallet to use it in an emergency.” said Richard Liverman, a representative of the Wallet Self Defense Comb project. “So for instance, if someone is assaulting them this product can be their first line of defense. They can strike their assailant with the power of their own strength as well as the force of the sturdy steel comb within the wallet.” Dually, if needed, the tool can also be used to break a window to make an escape.



Crowdfunding perks include special pricing for the Wallet Self Defense Comb. The Early Bird Special is priced at a $15 investment with an estimated delivery time of December of this year. For an investment of $29 crowdfunders will receive two products and for $39 they will receive three.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here



About Wallet Self Defense Comb

The makers of the Wallet Self Defense Comb are based in Los Angeles, California. The product is their first venture into the global marketplace.



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here