Wallet Works Gives Away Patent Pending Slim Wallets on Kickstarter Website

Deerfield, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Wallet Works is giving away a limited number of patent pending slim wallets to supporters of their Kickstarter crowd funding campaign (Visit: http://kck.st/XXtWwe). The first 573 people who pledge $15 or more will receive an additional wallet, if the funding goal is reached. The Wallet Works Kickstarter campaign has raised over $7,000 in the first two weeks of crowd funding, and will end on April 7, 2013.



The Wallet Works was created in response to problems caused by bulky, unmanageable wallets, and is a very slim cash and card holder that is also intuitively functional. The wallet is designed by the same team that invented and patented the popular rubber band ball, “Bandyball” found in major office supply stores. The patent pending Wallet Works tips the scales, and measures approximately as much as two credit cards put together.



Wallet Works is designed and made in the USA. The two pieces of high quality plastic that form the structure of the wallet are bonded at the bottom to keep items from falling out. The proprietary rubber band that goes around the wallet is firm enough to hold everything securely together, but stretchy enough for effortlessly access cards and cash. This unique patent pending design resolves many of the common usability shortcomings of other slim wallets.



“The support has been overwhelming,” said Danny Wilk, inventor and design owner of Wallet Works. “We want to express our utmost appreciation for all those who have supported us, and giving everyone an extra wallet is our way of saying ‘thanks’.”



“People have been telling me how much they love the design, and that it is the perfect solution for their bulky wallets,” adds Danny. “We just cannot wait to be successfully funded so that we can deliver the Wallet Works into their hands.“



The Wallet Works is currently being crowd funded on Kickstarter.



About Wallet Works

The Wallet Works was created by Danny Wilk in 2012, and has a patent-pending. It was designed as a versatile and compact wallet that is fully customizable for personal preferences and corporate applications. Danny is also the patent owner of the popular product ‘Bandyball’ rubber band ball. For more information, visit: http://www.thewalletworks.com/



Wallet Works Media Contact:

Danny Wilk

+1 (847) 780-6333

danny@thewalletworks.com