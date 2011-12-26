‘Wallpacks’ Helps Its Customers Increase the Security of Their Homes With Quality Outdoor Lighting

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2011 -- According to safety experts, one of the best ways to increase the security of a home is to have exterior lighting on at night. Homes that are well-illuminated are less likely to be burglarized because they are more visible to neighbors and other passers-by.



Outdoor lighting can also add to the curb appeal of a home, making it look more attractive. Visitors to the home will feel welcomed by the warm glow of lighting, highlighting trees, gardens, and pathways. Keeping the walkways lit up at night is also a safety feature; homeowners and guests are less likely to trip if they can see where they are going.



For years, Wallpacks has worked with its many satisfied customers with all of their outdoor lighting needs. The company recently launched a new website that highlights the many types of quality outdoor lighting that it sells, including area lighting, garage and canopy lighting, flood lighting, and much more.



The company also features wall packs, a type of lighting used in emergency situations. The quality, code-compliant products are typically shipped out the same day, if they are ordered by 4 p.m., and for any order over $400, shipping is absolutely free.



Using the new Wallpacks website is easy; the only hard part might be deciding which type of outdoor lighting to buy first! Customers can simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the many categories of outside lighting that are available. On the left there is a listing of the different types of lighting the company sells; clicking on each one takes the customer to another page with images and detailed information about every type of light that is available.



Selecting “wallpacks,” for instance, brings up over two dozen choices of this type of lighting. Clicking on the name of the product takes customers to a page with extremely detailed and helpful information about the selected item.



For example, the WP101 Series Polycarbonate Mini Wall Pack is described as one of the most compact and economical wall packs on the market today.



“Built from an injection molded polycarbonate housing, it is highly durable with a corrosion and vandal-resistant bronze finish,” the information on the company’s website explained, adding that it is perfect for security or entry lighting.



“The UV stabilized polycarbonate prismatic refractor is resistant to high-impact, providing protection to the lamp.”



About Wallpacks

Wallpacks provides its customers with some of the highest quality outdoor lighting, combined with outstanding service. The company has been in business for some time and prides itself on making sure that each and every customer is well taken care of. The company features a full line of outdoor lighting products, including wall packs, flood lighting, security lighting, and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.wallpacks.net