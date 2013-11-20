Wallum...The Simple Wallet That Holds All Your Cards Without Adding to Its Weight

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Wallum is a wallet that has been developed with an intention to replace traditional big and bulky wallets. The newly designed Wallum, the simple wallet, is made from the metal aluminum. The design carries two aluminium plates which are tightly confined with the help of 4 O-rings. This new wallet appears to fit 15 cards of users, without any trouble.



People who are interested in knowing more about this innovative product can go through informative videos provided on the website kickstarter.com. In order to make Wallum available to all, the project needs the support of kind hearts. Those who are ready to contribute or donate money for the success of this project can also find details from kickstarter.com.



Wallum the simple wallet, fits easily into the suit jacket’s inside pockets. In addition, it is said to be designed with NFC/RFID protection enabling users to use it without any security risk. The manufacturing process of Wallum is given at the website kickstarter.com. People can back this useful project by pledging 1, 16, 18, 20 or 22 pounds.



If you are one among those looking forward to get funding for your project, then browse through the website platinummetrics.com for obtaining appropriate support. Highly useful and creative products like Wallum will require sufficient assistance to reach customers. Platinum Metrics is committed to promoting every viable project on the basis of a selected package.



The website says, “When the project is funded we can use the money to buy more tools for the machines, all the raw materials like the aluminium, rubber bands, O-rings, material for sandblasting and anodization. When we get all these items, we can start with the production of all your orders!”



Wallum is made available to customers in colors like silver, black, blue, red, orange, purple and gold. Apart from that, potential buyers can also choose from Contour design, square design, dimples design, star design and X-square design. The rubber bands and O-rings supporting the Wallums come in black and white colors.



The latest news on Wallum, the new simple wallet, is available from Facebook and Twitter pages. All the funds raised are said to be utilized properly for various activities connected to the success of Wallum.



To get more information about Wallum, the simple wallet, see http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2010554240/wallum-the-new-simple-wallet



If you need to get funding for your projects, visit http://www.platinummetrics.com/



About Wallum Ltd

Wallum Ltd was founded by Max, a 23-year old student from Vienna. He has recently launched an innovative and useful product named Wallum, the new and simple wallet. The project needs sufficient support to reach the masses, and hence he has introduced Wallum on Kickstarter, with the aim of receiving funding for the manufacture of the product.



Media Contact

Contact: Lauren Robinson

Address: 269 S, Beverly Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

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URL: http://www.platinummetrics.com/