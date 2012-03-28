Walmart, DrugStore.com and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Team up to Assist Seniors, the Disabled and Those Shut in for Whatever Reason

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, DrugStore.com and Walmart have teamed up to offer Senior Citizens, Disabled Americans and those who for whatever reason just can't get out to go grocery shopping. We offer to you the same opportunity afforded to those who can, same discounts, same low Walmart or DrugStore.com price and get this FREE SHIPPING on orders of $45.00 or more. While some grocery and/or household products are not available online, most are, enabling you to shop just the same as if you were at Walmart or the Drug Store in person. Get what you want when you want and all items



DELIVERED TO YOU AT YOUR FRONT DOOR WITHOUT ANY EXTRA CHARGES



For perishables or items not available online we do have Ministers and Volunteers who will pick up such items for you provided they receive a donation for gas. We regret having to ask for such, but with today's price of gas, we don't want any of our Ministers or Volunteers ending up homeless for having to drive to Walmart. For more details CLICK HERE.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters,

USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non

Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com

The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org