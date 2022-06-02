Walmart Global Tech in Enterprise Solutions Expansion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Global Tech is the fastest growing team at the retail giant Walmart, and expanding even further in 2022 thanks to a recruitment drive across the whole company. Walmart is currently hiring 5,000 new team members, with much of this human firepower to be directed at enterprise solutions expansion. Walmart has a history of working with innovative tech and has now firmly established itself as a world-class enterprise service organization providing solutions to more than 2.3 million Walmart and Sam's Club associates. The recruitment drive taking place throughout 2022 is focused on this key area of expansion at Walmart. In particular, the retailer is looking to fill positions such as data scientists, software engineers, technical program managers and project managers, as well as cyber security professionals. Walmart is expanding geographically too, and planning to make Atlanta and Toronto the new locations for its increasingly vital tech hubs, with thousands of new jobs created in each.



Walmart's expansion is great news for those in enterprise solutions jobs. From small start-ups to global organizations like this, budgets are increasingly being allocated to tech roles as companies look to rebuild, and expand, post-pandemic. Glocomms was established in 2013 and has helped to steer numerous businesses through the challenges of recent years and on to better and bright things through resilient recruiting. The team has a wealth of experience in enterprise solutions jobs, as well as a broad spectrum of other specialist IT fields, including data & infrastructure, cyber security, data & analytics and development & engineering. Today, the firm has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts at organizations globally. This has made it an obvious hiring partner to organizations keen to follow the Walmart momentum and expand tech capacity, as well as talented people with the skills to make that happen. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created for any hiring need.



Hiring for enterprise solutions jobs is not just vital for businesses like Walmart but many other enterprises focused on growth this year. Glocomms has extensive reach in the US when it comes to technology recruitment. The firm's network includes most major hubs, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As the team in America is also part of a 1,000+ worldwide workforce, Glocomms also has significant international resources. Glocomms is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The firm invests heavily in its own people to ensure consistent delivery of knowledgeable and insightful service in such a fast-moving sector. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as enterprise solutions jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Cloud Security Architect, Network Engineer and Senior DevSecOps Engineer.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.