Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 22, 2021

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) common shares between March 30, 2016 and December 22, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 30, 2016 and December 22, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers, that the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, that the Company's managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible, that hence, the Company's pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements, that the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about Walmart's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



