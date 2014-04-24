Walnut Central Orthodontics Offers Affordable & Personalized Orthodontic Treatment for Adults and Children

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Dr. Kanabar and her team at Walnut Central Orthodontics, offers affordable and personalised orthodontic treatment in a comfortable and fun environment. The much loved experienced dentist whose practice is located on the SW corner of Walnut Hill Ln and N Central Expy, offers a personalised and caring service to all of her patients, allowing even those who are nervous of seeing a dentist to feel at ease.



Walnut Central Orthodontics provides dental care and emergency dental services to adults and children in a relaxing environment. Unlike a lot of other dental practices, Dr. Kanabar and her team offer a whole range of dental service, putting an end to patients needing to visit different practices for their needs. With Dr. Kanabar and her expert dental services, patients can have teeth and a smile they will be proud of.



Dr. Kanabar who knows how important it is to have healthy teeth and how teeth are a big part of a person’s confidence, now offers the popular Invisalign service which is a safe and modern way of straightening teeth The treatment gives the patient the confidence to smile again instead them being self conscious about smiling.



Invisalign, which is allowing patients who thought they would never have straight teeth, to achieve their dream through custom-made series of aligners that are carefully created for the patient. The modern approach to straightening teeth allows the patient to gain straight teeth without the treatment impacting on their life.



Dr. Kanabar who offers a whole range of dental treatments to give her patients that perfect smile, wants her patients to enjoy coming to the dentist and remove the old visions and worries that patients use to have. With her friendly practice, patients are calling DR. Kanabar the friendliest dentist in Dallas, with some saying the whole of America.



To learn more about Walnut Central Orthodontics and Dr. Kanabar dental treatments, please visit http://www.walnutcentralorthodontics.com/



About Walnut Central Orthodontics

Dr. Kanabar offers an orthodontic practice that provides patients with outstanding quality of care while implementing proven and effective orthodontic treatment methods.



Walnut Central Orthodontics

Media Contact details: Dr. Kanabar - 214-692-5688 http://www.walnutcentralorthodontics.com/