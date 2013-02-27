Walnut Creek Dentist, Dr. Massood Darvish Directed Sleep Apnea Course Hosted by Contra Costa Dental Society

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Dr. Darvish of Walnut Creek Dental directed Sleep Apnea course, hosted by Contra Costa Dental Society. He directed the lecture in capacity of MC.



Covered topics in this Continuing Education Course provided by Contra Costa Dental Society were:



Diagnosis & Mgmt of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Nerve Injuries Prevention, & Dental Office Emergencies



The Mgmt of Life-Saving Medical Emergencies in Dentistry



The Prevention, Diagnosis, and Mgmt of Nerve Injuries Associated with Dental Tmt.



The course has been offered on February 15, 2013 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek by M. Anthony Pogrel, DDS, MD.



The 2013 season of continuing education courses for Contra Costa Dental Society is planned. Be sure to mark your calendar for these outstanding courses! This program benefits Contra Costa Dental Society.



To get more information, you may contact "Walnut Creek Dentist", Dr. Massood Darvish directly.



About Walnut Creek Dental

Walnut Creek Dental has been around since 1965. We offer comprehensive family and cosmetic dentistry. Our mission and key to success has been our belief in patient centered care.



Contact:

Walnut Creek Dental

Dr. Massood Darvish

1855 Olympic Blvd

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Areacode: (925), Number: 4785747

http://www.walnutcreekdental.net/