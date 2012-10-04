Walnut Creek Dentistry Informs Community About Effective Cutting-Edge Technologies and Procedures

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Dr. John Noakes, DDS of Walnut Creek Dentistry is on a mission to inform residents in and around the Walnut Creek, California area that today’s dental technology has highly effective options for even complex dental problems. Walnut Creek Dentistry specializes in General, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry that brings the latest technology and techniques to bear for the entire family’s dental health.



When choosing a dentist Walnut Creek CA residents know that Dr. John Noakes and his staff at Walnut Creek Dentistry has the experience, technology and gentle touch to keep the entire family’s dental health in top condition. What many may not know is that more complex dental procedures such as implants, crowns and treatment of periodontal disease can be implemented more effectively with superior results like never before with the use of the latest technology.



Recently, Walnut Creek Dentistry began an outreach campaign to let area residents know how their tools, technology and experience have come together to make these processes more effective and affordable for everyone. “As a dentist in Walnut Creek, my job is not only to provide the best care, but to also keep patients and the general public informed of the state of dental technology,” said Dr. Noakes. “I have found that most people are unaware how the medical lasers, new materials and other cutting-edge technologies that we use can not only reduce or eliminate pain and recovery time for these complex procedures, but can also be quite cost effective.”



Among the most experienced of the area’s dentists Walnut Creek Dentistry brings a broad range of services and the latest technology to its patients. According to Noakes, now even those with limited bone anatomy can take advantage of dental implants with the use of Mini dental implants where the cost of service is generally 50 percent less than the larger diameter implants. In addition, the advent of milled tooth-colored Solid Zirconia Crowns has replaced the old metal crowns for a cosmetically-natural option.



Another aspect of the leading Walnut Creek dental practice’s use of the latest technology includes Biolase laser treatments for periodontal disease and gum surgery, which eliminates needles, stitches and after surgery restriction and discomfort. Intraoral cameras help patients see and understand procedures and Rotary Endodontics makes root canal procedures faster, more accurate and eliminates the drill noise. “Our goal is to always stay at the forefront of the latest technology and procedures as a cornerstone of our dedication to providing the highest standard of quality in all dental procedures,” said Noakes. For more information, please visit http://www.walnutcreekdentistry.net/



About Walnut Creek Dentistry

Walnut Creek Dentistry specializes in General, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry that brings the latest technology and techniques to bear for the entire family’s dental health. The practice provides an extensive list of services and procedures. In addition to general and restorative services, their highly experienced staff is also trained to perform a wide variety of cosmetic procedures such as veneers and teeth whitening.