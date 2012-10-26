Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- First established in 1923, Composition Materials Co., Inc. is fast approaching 90 years of continuous business, offering environmentally safe and non-toxic product solutions to industry. Composition Materials is a pioneer in providing products from renewable, organic, recycled and sustainable sources to industry. Since their inception, they have grown to be a global force in “green” solutions, and this 90 year anniversary marks a milestone for not only Composition Materials, but for the green technology industry as a whole.



Green solutions have been at the heart of their company from the beginning. They began by importing Birchwood flour from Sweden -- a byproduct of sawmills -- and used it as added value filler for the plastics and adhesives industries. Overtime they found markets with renewable agricultural resources, such as walnut shells, apricot shells, rice hulls and corn cobs. During the 1950s, Composition Materials replaced toxic chemical strippers, used by the US Navy to remove paint from ships and submarines, with safe Walnut Shell Blasting alternatives. Over the decades, Composition Materials continued to innovate and improve industrial use of environmentally friendly and safe solutions in many industries.



Today, Composition Materials has grown into a global network with distributors throughout North America, South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Rim. Due to dangers from climate change and improved environmental awareness, green companies are increasingly in demand as solutions to these significant problems. Their products are used in many industrial applications, including paint stripping and coatings removal, non-skid & anti-slip paint additives, surface preparation, mold and engine cleaning, blast cleaning, masking, cosmetics manufacturing and more. Composition Materials is proud to have led the way in environmentally friendly industrial solutions for the past 90 years, and they look forward to continuing their role as green tech innovators and leaders, into the future.



About Composition Materials Co., Inc.

Established in 1923, manufactures & supplies industry with products from renewable, organic, recycled and sustainable sources. They are pioneers in the development of green solutions for industry, by providing high quality environmentally friendly and non-toxic products to companies, worldwide. Their fillers and extenders are popular additives for rubber, plastics and adhesives, and more. They have a large international network of distributors. For more information, visit www.compomat.com, or call 800-262-7763 to speak with a service professional.