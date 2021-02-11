New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- The new report published by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Walnuts Ingredients Market,' consists of a thorough description of the global Walnuts Ingredients market, including its significant components, which is aimed at helping readers better interpret the current and future market scenarios. The latest market study is a paradigmatic representation of the global Walnuts Ingredients industry that provides accurate information on the key market growth opportunities and potential challenges. The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the Walnuts Ingredients market and throws light on the fast-paced market development. Simultaneously, the document offers in-depth insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and a large number of local and international manufacturers and buyers.



Walnuts are high in omega-3 fats and contain more antioxidants than most foods extracted from plants. It comprises monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), omega-3 essential fatty acids, biotin, molybdenum, manganese, and vitamin E & B6. Walnuts are a powerhouse of vitamin E, ellagic acid, folate, and other essential nutrients that promote neuroprotection and memory function.



The key market players profiled in the report:



ADM, Hammons, Kanegrade Limited, Kerry Group, Groupe Soparind Bongrain, Callebaut, Olam International, The Hershey Company, Carriere Family Farms, Russell Stover Candies, Mars, and Mondelez International, among others.



Market Drivers



Market growth is driven by a growing consumer preference for healthy food and an associated demand for healthy yet delicious snacks. Walnut ingredients are the best nutritious and healthy food ingredient and munching option. The ingredient is widely used throughout the food and beverage industries in confectionery, ready-to-eat food, bakery, cereals, milk products, snack foods, and bars. Increasing use of Walnuts Ingredients in plant-based meat substitutes to distribute nutty and perfect texture will also open primary growth paths for the industrial landscape.



Segments covered in this market study



Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



- Walnut Powder

- Walnut Milk

- Walnut Biscuits

- Walnut Bread

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



- Confectioneries

- Dairy products

- Bakery products

- Snacks & bars

- Desserts

- Cereals

- Beverages

- Others



Distribution Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



- Supermarket

- Convenience Store

- Online Stores

- Others



Key Takeaways from the Global Walnuts Ingredients Market report:



- The global Walnuts Ingredients market report entails a broad product segmentation.

- It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.

- The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.

- The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Walnuts Ingredients market.

- The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.

- The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.

- Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Regional Outlook



Europe is expected to be the highest market for walnut ingredients in the regional landscape, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the presence of vital industrial players in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to see the highest growth due to the improved demand for healthy food from the burgeoning middle-class community in the region.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



