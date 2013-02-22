Walpole Woodworkers Now Offers Playhouses and Swing Sets

Walpole, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Studies continue to demonstrate the multitude of health benefits linked to outdoor play activities for children. As the countdown for spring begins across colder climates, it is important for parents and caregivers to consider healthy outdoor options for youth.



Information published by the National Wildlife Federation explains that, “Outdoor play increases fitness levels and builds active, healthy bodies […] Spending time outside raises levels of Vitamin D, helping protect children from future bone problems, heart disease, diabetes and other health issues.”



A simple way to promote outdoor play is with a playhouse or swing set from Walpole Woodworkers. The company offers a range of high-quality products that engage the whole family in activities outside.



Lou Maglio, president of Walpole Woodworkers, spoke about the company’s outdoor sets for children. “We have more than 30 years of experience selling swing sets, and place a great focus on the safety and enjoyment of your family. Our Woodplay Redwood Playsets are fun, safe, durable and attractive additions to your home.” He continued, “Our Woodplay systems help children develop strong and healthy bodies, and are designed to be expandable, so that they can grow along with your family.”



