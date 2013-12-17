Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Now Offering Drain Video Inspection

Drexel Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is pleased to announce that they are now offering drain video inspection on all residential and commercial plumbing systems. A video drain inspection is a non-invasion way of inspecting the inside of the pipes. Many drains or sewer pipes become clogged over time for unknown reasons. It is not very cost-effective to take pipes apart to inspect them to see the cause of the clog or stoppage. Sewer pipes also run underground, so digging them up will add another cost.



A video inspection is a very cost-effective way to view the inside of the pipes to see the cause of the problem. When the sewer pipes run underground, the roots from the trees can cause major problems and it would be impossible to see what is going on inside the pipes without a video inspection. The plumbers at Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning have been trained and certified to use the video inspection equipment. Having this added service will not only save the homeowners money, but can also cut back on the amount of time to determine the cause of the problem and how the plumber will remedy the situation. A video inspection can be very useful for sink drains, kitchen drains, or even toilets. There can be a number of issues causing the back up and a video inspection camera will be a quick and efficient tool for the plumber to use. The video cameras use LED lights to allow the plumber to view the inside of the pipes in the best possible lighting.



Contact Walsh Brother Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at the first sign of a blockage in a pipe or drain. If the homeowner waits too long, it can cause further damage and will cost more money to fix in the long run.



About Walsh Bothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Walsh Bothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services. As a company that has been dedicated to providing the best customer satisfaction from the very beginning, they always make sure that their customers’ needs are met. In fact, they always make sure that every customer is in good hands. To hear more, please visit http://www.walshbrothersinc.com.