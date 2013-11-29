Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Now Offering Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Plumbing Installation

Drexel Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning is pleased to announce that they are now offering new plumbing installation service for all kitchen and bathroom remodels. When remodeling a kitchen or bathroom, the homeowners may need to move the position of appliances or a sink and Walsh Brothers have the experience to reroute any plumbing in the home.



Remodeling a kitchen or bathroom can be a very exciting time. It can also be a time when some major decisions need to be made beyond picking out the tiles and wall color. Moving a sink or shower to a new location is a major process as the plumbing needs to be moved as well. Remodeling a kitchen can involve completely redesigning the layout as well. When this is the case, a fully licensed plumber needs to do the plumbing before any of the new kitchen cabinets or appliances can be installed. Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning can take care of all the plumbing installation of a new home as well. The plumber is an important part of the design process as there are some places where a sink, shower, or toilet cannot be installed.



Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers more than just plumbing services. They offer repair and installation of heat sources such as heat pumps, furnaces, and boilers. They also offer service and installation of new central air conditioning. In addition to heating and cooling services, they repair and install new hot water heaters. Take advantage of their holiday specials of $50 off any repair over $300, or $25 off any repair under $300. This special is only good through the holidays, so call today for a free estimate and ask about their Annual Maintenance Contract.



About Walsh Bothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Walsh Bothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services. As a company that has been dedicated to providing the best customer satisfaction from the very beginning, they always make sure that their customers’ needs are met. In fact, they always make sure that every customer is in good hands. To hear more, please visit http://www.walshbrothersinc.com.