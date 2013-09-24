Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Now Recommending to Get All Heat Sources Serviced Immediately

Drexel Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading plumbing service near Delaware County, is recommending that all customers get their heating source serviced before the cold weather arrives. Walsh Brothers will install, repair, and service boilers, furnaces, radiant heat, baseboard heat, geothermal heat, and heat pumps. They will also install or service all major brands.



Servicing the heat source in a home every year will not only prolong the life of the unit, but it will ensure that it’s running as efficiently as possible. Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is currently offering 2 fall specials to help customers with any repair services. They are offering $50 off any repair of $300, or $25 off any repair under $300. Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning also offers free estimates so there are no surprises at the end of the repair, service, or installation.



They are also recommended as a reliable emergency plumber near Delaware County. If the home is heated through a heat pump, then it is recommended that the homeowners remove all fallen leaves this fall from the outside heat pump unit. The unit needs good air flow to ensure it’s working properly and efficiently. It is also recommended that the indoor unit of the heat pump receive frequent filter changes, using high quality filters. The indoor unit is responsible for removing dust, allergens, and debris from the air, so the higher the quality of the air filter, the higher the quality of air will be in the home for the family to breath.



Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning will install and service all whole house humidifiers. Whole house humidifiers that are installed into a home can make a significant difference in the overall air quality, especially in the winter. A home’s heating system can dry out the air. Dry air feels colder than humid air, so the homeowners will need to set the thermostat to a higher temperature to feel comfortable. Humid air is also healthier for breathing and helps to fight cold and flu viruses.



Contact Walsh Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning to set up a yearly service on the heat source of the home. It’s a smart choice to have it serviced now, rather than end up with an emergency call in the middle of a very cold night.



About Walsh Bothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Walsh Bothers Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning offers air conditioning, heating, and plumbing services. As a company that has been dedicated to providing the best customer satisfaction from the very beginning, they always make sure that their customers’ needs are met. In fact, they always make sure that every customer is in good hands. To hear more, please visit http://www.walshbrothersinc.com.