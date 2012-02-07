Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) Investor Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investor in shares of Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) filed a lawsuit against Walter Energy over alleged Violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain of its financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WLT), have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running for certain NYSE:WLT investors. Deadline: March 26, 2012. NYSE WLT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WLT) between April 20, 2011 and September 21, 2011, that Walter Energy and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On August 3, 2011, Walter Energy, Inc. reported its operating results for its 2011 fiscal second quarter, the period ended June 30, 2011. For the quarter, Walter Energy, Inc. announced net income of $107.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted common share. The plaintiff claims that this is significantly less than Wall Street estimates.



Then, On September 21, 2011, Walter Energy, Inc. announced its attempt to “enhance” its historical statistical disclosure and its revisions to its 2011 second half sales expectations.



Shares of Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) surged from as low as $12.65 per share in December ’08 to as high as $141.17 per share on April 8, 2011, but have since dropped to under $60 in early January 2012.



