Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Walter Investment Management breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements made between May 9, 2012 and June 6, 2013.



Investors who purchased shares of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) stocks follows a lawsuit recently against Walter Investment Management Corp over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE:WAC stocks concerns whether certain Walter Investment Management officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. Middle District of Florida the plaintiff alleges that Walter Investment Management Corp violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Walter Investment Management Corp lacked adequate internal controls over financial accounting, that Walter Investment Management’s internal controls were not effective, that Walter Investment Management’s financial statements contained false and misleading statements, that Walter Investment Management Corp had failed to disclose material weaknesses in the internal controls of its recent acquisition Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. ("RMS”), that Walter Investment Management Corp had overstated the value of RMS, and that as a result of the foregoing, Walter Investment Management’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On June 6, 2013, on June 6, 2013, Walter Investment Management Corp disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would be restating certain previously-disclosed historical financial information for Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc.



NYSE:WAC shares closed on Oct. 4, 2013, at $40.78 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com