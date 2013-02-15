Want a Great Deal on a House? A New Startup Makes It Easy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- There are several real estate websites available to home buyers today. However, they are all similar in that they show available homes for sale and not much else. It is hard to answer the question "What is the best deal in Los Angeles today?" or "Out of the 200 homes for sale in San Francisco meeting my search criteria, which are the good deals?". Truzip.com, a new real estate website based in Los Angeles, answers these questions and more.



Truzip has 4 compelling advantages over the competition.



First: A home buyer can quickly find the best deals in his/her search area.



Truzip works the following way. It generates accurate valuations for all the available homes for sale. These include mls listings, foreclosures, short sales, etc. It then compares the asking price of the home to it's valuation. The greater the difference (with valuation being higher), the better the "deal" and more the home buyer can save. The home listings on TruZip are sorted by savings so that the home buyer can quickly see the best deals in his search area. The homes identified on Truzip as "good deals" typically sell up to 30% faster than the others in the same zipcode.



Second: A home buyer can view just the good deals on a map.



Most websites give users the ability to view all available homes on a map. On Truzip however, users can also view just the good deals within their search parameters. This makes the search more focused and there are less homes for the home buyer to track.



Third: Insight into Supply/Demand Characteristics of the Property (helps negotiate a better price).



Another innovative feature is insight into supply/demand characteristics within the listings zipcode. For example, if Bob is searching for a house in zipcode 90292 in price range 0-500K, he can view the supply/demand characteristics for 90292. His ability to negotiate (get a lower price) would be high if there was high supply and low demand in 90292 or low if there was low supply and high demand in 90292. Again, he would save money by knowing how to negotiate.



Fourth: We suggest an offer price for every listing (based on the properties valuation and supply/demand characteristics).



Another feature TruZip gives the home buyer are suggested offer prices for every property listing. Using these offer price ranges, the home buyer knows what a reasonable price to offer for a given property is, given both market conditions in that zipcode as well as the properties valuation price.



About Truzip

Truzip was founded in 2008 in Los Angeles, California and is currently available to California home buyers.



If you would like more information about Truzip, please contact Ty Shaw at 949-228-2120 or via email at tarun@truzip.com



Contact: Ty Shah

Tel: 949-228-2120

Email: tarun@truzip.com

http://www.truzip.com/