Want to Have Free Online Protection? Now One Can Have That Too with HotSpot Shield

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- The threat and risks that people face every day when surfing online is enormous, there are several malware that can infiltrate computers without the owner knowing it, phishing applications are normally used to gather information illegally like credit card details and other bank details from a victim’s computer.



Hotspot Shield is one of the programs that people can use as defense to these kinds of threats. It is designed to protect users when they engage in any sort of online activities. The application can also allow a user to access popular social networking services in circumstances where such access would otherwise be impossible.



Some countries or states do not allow access to some sites like Youtube, twitter, Facebook, Skype, and more that is either blocked for censorship purposes or the country or state is restricted to access the site for some reason. Hotspot shield can allow such access even if the user is residing in a restricted location.



Another great feature of this application is that it can protect the user by stopping hackers in their tracks, Hotspot shield can prevent hackers from stealing sensitive personal data from users when they are out and about while connected to public wi-fi networks. Aside from that, malware threats are also prevented as well as phishing sites are given an alert.



About HotSpot Shield

Hotspot Shield is developed byAnchorfree in order to provide a free and friendly prevention against internet threats and risk. Also, to provide access to areas that are restricted, giving the user the ability to surf the internet anonymously, all these and more can be done by Hotspot Shield.



