War Blackjack Wins Game of the Year 2013 - Opens at Bear River Casino

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Garry A. Hamud, President of War Blackjack, Inc., announced that its proprietary game, War Blackjack (TM, Pat. pending) has won 1st Place in the Ravings Consulting / Casino Journal Best New Table Game of 2013 Competition, held at the Paris Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, has received its GLI Math Certification, and has opened for live action money play at the Bear River Casino, Loleta, California.



War Blackjack is doing very well at Bear River, and players, dealers, and the operator all are amazed by this new, fun, and exciting game.



War Blackjack plays two games in one hand, being War as a Pre Game and Blackjack as the main game, the War wager being optional, so the game can be played on a standard Blackjack Table. The simplicity of play of the game makes it easy for dealers and players alike to jump right in and enjoy the real rewards offered by this new and powerful game. And, the rewards are many . . .



War Blackjack is played as follows: Player makes an optional War wager in the War game in any amount within table limits, and the winner is determined by whichever player or dealer Up Card is highest. War wins are paid 1:1, and, at this point things get really fun . . the player can take down and pocket his original War wager and win OR he can 'cap' or 'press' his pending Blackjack wager with all of the War winnings whilst pocketing / being pushed back his original War wager! And, all of this happens AFTER the player has seen the dealer's Up Card, so he can make a skilled choice. Blackjacks too still pay 3:2.



The ability to play two games in one, to 'cap' or 'press the Blackjack wager with War winnings, to get the original War wager back on a War win, and to do all of this seeing the dealer Up Card add up to make War Blackjack the perfect game players have wanted and waited for a long time.



War Blackjack LLC (Telephone (702) 751-6781 or (626) 945-6368, Email: warblackjack.com@gmail.com) and Aces Up Gaming / Ten Sticks Gaming (Todd Taylor, Tony Cranford, Telephone (303) 638-0465) are distributing the game NOW.



Interested parties may call now to bring this new attraction War Blackjack to their respective casino floor - thankful players will reward new operators with their long and loyal play of this hot new game.



Garry A. Hamud



War Blackjack



his raises not a question of hundreds, more like million$