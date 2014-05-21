War Hero 94 Finally Tells Story of His Dramatic Escape from Nazis in New Book

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Proving that age is no barrier to starting a new career, 94 year old Sam Caplan from South Africa has finally decided to publish his memoirs and tell the harrowing real life story of his escape from the Nazis.



Recently published by Mirador Publishing who have a reputation for successfully launching new authors, Prisoner of War looks set to cause quite a stir.



Sam volunteered for military service in 1940 and shortly after found himself in Tobruk where in 1942 he was captured by General Rommel’s forces. After a year in a prison camp he escaped and travelled 600 kilometres to rejoin the allied forces. After the war and several careers later he finally retired at the age of 80 to embark on in his next project as a novelist.



He has recently published a trilogy of Biblical Fiction and now finally unveils his wartime memoirs.



Mirador Publishing secured the rights to the trilogy last year and encouraged Sam to complete his own story, Prisoner of War.



“I write every day, averaging about 6 hours,” said Sam. “In addition to two other novels, which I have prepared for release, I now devote myself to my memoirs, ‘My Long Life’, which could be a blockbuster as I believe I have attained the zenith of my novel writing.”



“We feel privileged to be working with Sam,” said Sarah Luddington, Mirador’s Commissioning Editor. “Although he puts us all in the shade with his phenomenal work rate!”



Prisoner of War is published by Mirador Publishing and is available in all good bookshops and online retailers both as a paperback and as an eBook in all major formats.



Mirador Publishing can be contacted through their website at www.miradorpublishing.com



Sam Caplan can be contacted via his publisher



Contact Details

Mirador Publishing

sarah@miradorpublishing.com

www.miradorpublishing.com