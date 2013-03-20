Ward Computer Services Wins 2012 AEO Power of One Award for Sustaining Business Entrepreneur

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Microbusinesses, or privately owned and operated companies, are considered to be the foundation of America. According to information provided by National Small Business Week, there are more than 27 million small businesses in the US, and between 60 and 80 percent of America’s new jobs are created by microbusinesses.



When it comes to quality technical services in Pittsburgh, PA, clients have started turning to one microbusiness, Ward Computer Services. The company focuses on bringing custom IT solutions to businesses, organizations, and organizations, as well as residential customers. Ward Computer Services’ resources are affordable and dependable, allowing clients to maintain security of their technology infrastructures.



In 2012, Ward Computer Services won the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO) Power of One Award for Sustaining Business Entrepreneur. AEO works in collaboration with Citi Foundation to recognize microbusiness owners who have had a positive impact on their family and community. Ward Computer Services placed first out of three finalists and received $15,000 to expand their business operations.



In a recent interview with AEO, the owners of Ward Computer Services, Jasmine and Samuel Ward, revealed their plans to use the money to continue educating and empowering their clients. Ward Computer Services will offer two brand-new services, WCS IT Rescue, which will benefit local businesses, organizations, start-ups, and churches, and WCS IT Rescue Home for families and individuals.



Both services will monitor networks 24/7 to increase system performance and will feature a customized help desk and preventative maintenance. Ward Computer Services also expects their annual gross revenues to increase by 60 percent.



“Our business truly is a family enterprise, which means that it’s a round-the-clock commitment that affects virtually all parts of our life,” said Jasmine Ward, co-owner of Ward Computer Services. “The Power of One Award recognition is a wonderful validation of all of our hard work and sacrifice, and we are thankful to the Citi Foundation and AEO for their support.”



About Ward Computer Services

Ward Computer Services is a Pittsburgh-based technology firm dedicated to providing businesses and organizations with quality technical service. WCS specializes in Computer Repair for families and individuals, Network Security and Managed IT Support for businesses and organizations, and quality Geographic Information Systems (GIS) support for various industry sectors. Ward Computer Services is a recipient of the AEO Power of One Award, now known as the CITI Microentrepreneurship Awards. For more information, please visit http://www.wardcomputerservices.net



700 River Ave

Suite 312

Pittsburgh, PA 15212