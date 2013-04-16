Ward Flooring Solutions Ltd Launches Hygienic Altro Flooring for Infection Control

Canterbury, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- With communicable pathogens reaching record highs throughout the world, statistics reveal more than 20 percent of the population contracts the influenza virus each year. Additionally, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, infects more than 100,000 people annually. These contagions are most often spread within health care facilities and academic institutions. Common knowledge dictates proper hygiene and surface disinfection greatly reduces transmission of these illnesses; however, some materials used in popular types of flooring are porous enough to harbor viruses and bacteria even after thorough disinfection. In an effort to help reduce the number of cases of communicable diseases, Ward Flooring Solutions Ltd has launched their contemporary line of Altro safety flooring.



Simon Teller of Ward Flooring Solutions Ltd explained, "We supply and install Altro Flooring, which is widely used in healthcare, education, public, commercial and industrial environments. All of these public areas can be breeding grounds for infection. Altro flooring possesses a non-porous composition that does not allow viruses and bacteria to gather beneath its surface. Due to Altro's design, this type of flooring is easily kept sterile. This makes it the perfect flooring material for places where pathogens are known to thrive. Aside from being safe and hygienic, Altro is great for commercial spaces that require durable flooring. Altro is able to withstand even the most high traffic areas and carries up to a fifteen year warranty. Altro offers a wide selection of flooring, catering to specific needs. This is what tends to set this flooring apart from others on the market. The range also includes slip resistant and comfort suited flooring, as well as many other options."



Teller continued, "We also provide sales and installation of a wide variety of wall coverings and UPVC wall claddings, including Altro Whiterock. This surface yields a seam free finish and is a popular alternative to ceramic tiles, especially in wet rooms, restrooms and commercial kitchens. This surface offers the easy cleaning and long lasting quality the world has come to expect from Altro. The most recent addition to our services is the Gradus comprehensive wall protection system. This system protects walls, corners and doors from the destruction caused by a constant flow of carts, wheelchairs and pedestrians. Used extensively in health care facilities, schools, offices and retail stores, the Gradus system is of the highest quality and requires very little maintenance. Gradus products include handrails, crash rails, bumper bars, corner guards, bed and door protectors and Sanparrel PVC-u sheet. As the foremost Flooring contractor Kent has to offer, we can asses the area in need of flooring and recommend the correct grade of flooring for each specific area in question."



About Ward Flooring Solutions Ltd

A family owned business with more than 30 years of experience in the flooring industry, Ward Flooring Solutions Ltd is proud to be among the few flooring specialists on the list of Approved Contractors for the NHS and Kent County Council, both of which are valued long term clients of the company. Their clientele also includes a number of local schools, health care facilities, office complexes and department stores.