Ward Goodman Comes Up with Auto Enrolment Services for Small and Medium Organizations

Ward Goodman, the leading accountants in UK, now offers auto enrolment solutions to small and medium sized organizations. The renowned accountants in Bournemouth have decided to offer such services after a major announcement by the UK government that all the companies operating in UK will have to enrol all their eligible workers into a qualifying workplace pension scheme with mandatory contributions from the employer. In order to comply with this regulation the companies will have to keep past records of their workers. Also they will have to deal with complex duties arising in the process, so in order to meet these challenges faced by such organizations Ward Goodman has come up with various enrolment service packages which are designed to meet the specific needs of different consumers. The company has also come up with an online software program that along with assisting the companies in managing the pension reforms also enables them to evaluate various tax saving measures.



Other services offered by the organization include Bookkeeping, HR services, IT services etc. The company has its offices in Wimborne, Ferndown, Bournemouth, Poole and Dorset. Ward Goodman employs a team of highly professional and qualified chartered accountants who have a track record of successfully handling some of the most complicated and complex cases. This has earned them the reputation of one of the leading accountants in UK. Apart from providing these services they have also been providing additional and diverse services in Bournemouth to Marketing and PR firms, Charity firms etc. which have established themselves as the most sought after Bournemouth Accountants.



Ward Goodham was established in the year 1974 with the mission and vision of providing varied range of legal services to its clients which are tailored to suit their personal and business needs. The individuals constituting the team of directors governing Ward Goodham are all vastly qualified and experienced and are known to be masters of their specific fields. The company has also been providing consultation services to charitable organizations and trusts thus making them one of the very few Charity Accountants operating in the region. Ward Goodham, in order to educate the public on financial matters have been publishing periodic newsletters and journals on its website, the contents include the latest developments in financial world. For almost four decades, since it came into existence the company has assisted it's clients (both individuals as well as businesses) in securing their business as well as individual interests (financial or other) thus making it one of the most trustworthy and credible small business accountants operating in the region. To learn more visit http://www.wardgoodman.co.uk/