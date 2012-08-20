Ward Goodman Offers Free Initial Appointment With Finance Experts for Tax Consultancy

Wimborne, Dorset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Ward Goodman, a Wimborne based Chartered Accountancy firm, offers free initial appointment to non-clients or existing clients who wish to find out about the ranges of additional services that are available to them or their business. The firm specializes in tax planning, wealth management, accounts, audits and business growth. Ward Goodman's services are efficient and proactive, particularly in meeting deadlines and their added value support on commercial issues.



Spokesman of the firm stated, “We are fully committed to offer a cost effective compliance service that when coupled with our tax consultancy will ensure individuals and businesses organize their affairs tax efficiently. Our taxation specialists are highly skilled professionals who are focused on providing clients with a competitive compliance service and proactive tax consultancy. Our experienced accountants provide tailored services to individuals & businesses throughout Wimborne, Ferndown, Poole, Bournemouth, Dorset, and Hampshire and beyond.”



With the expertise of highly qualified Bournemouth university passed accountants and other employee staff who have been alumnus of other renowned business and finance schools, Ward Goodman proposes several services like accounts and audits, tax services and consultancy, Ward Goodman mentoring and coaching service, Ward Goodman outsourcing etc. Small business accounts service & charity accounts and audit service are two new additions at Ward Goodman's existing service list.



Ward Goodman small business accounts service is a specialist fixed fee accountancy service for sole traders, partnerships and small Ltd companies. The fixed fee accounts service is run by expert small business accountants who provide a dedicated service to small businesses which helps them to survive and flourish in today’s competitive marketplace. In the auditing & accounting services for charities page, the charity accountants provide accounting & auditing services to charities throughout Dorset, Hampshire, Somerset, and Wiltshire & Southern England.



Ward Goodman is an accounting firm in UK which has been servicing the people and businesses of Dorset and Hampshire as well as much further afield a trusted tax service for over 30 years. The accountancy firm includes chartered accountants, independent financial advisers and experienced business professionals. With the manpower of over 50 staff within their Ferndown office, their majority of clients are based in Poole, Bournemouth, Wimborne, Ringwood, Christchurch and Dorchester. To know more about the company visit http://www.wardgoodman.co.uk